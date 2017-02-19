Edna Kelly turns 105, celebrates with family and friends

Edna Kelly turned 105 on Feb. 6, and celebrated with family and friends at the Sungate Villa II Senior Community, 3870 N. Civic Drive NE in Prescott Valley.

“This was a great party for a great lady,” one of her friends, Frances, wrote in an email. “Kelly turned 105 today and she is a hoot. Always telling jokes, funny stories and just a delight. Sharp as a tack and walks almost every day. Her daughter gave the party and everyone there loves Kelly. The women call themselves the Kelly girls.”

Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog attended the celebration, and he read a very special proclamation that reads, in part:

“WHEREAS, survival in Edna’s day was a miracle – medicine bottles did not have childproof lids, cribs were painted with lead-based paint, parents sided with the law or the teacher, kids rode bicycles without a helmet, cars didn’t have seat belts or much of brakes and maybe even had bald tires, new cars could be bought for $700, houses sold for about $3,900, an average funeral cost about $250, and income was about $500 a year.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Harvey C. Skoog, Mayor of Prescott Valley, do hereby proclaim and recognize the month of February 2017 as:

‘EDNA KELLY Birthday & Heritage Month’

“In the Town of Prescott Valley and call upon the residents of the United States to join in recognizing, appreciating, and enjoying this One Hundred Fifth Birthday of Edna Kelly.”