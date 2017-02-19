Column: Rough roads ahead, everyone

Retirement or potholes, we’ll all eventually pay in the end.

Congress raiding Social Security for decades, on top of more and more Baby Boomers coming of retirement age nowadays, threatens to make insolvent our federal end-of-career payments.

I am not confident Social Security – something I have paid into since I was 16 – will be there when I need it, let alone when my daughter is ready for it to augment her bottom line.

“Make other plans,” they say.

“Prepare for rain,” I say.

But Social Security is an intangible – a system hard to understand, with fixes left to politicians and investment gurus to explain. All I know is I contribute each paycheck and may not get a return.

Not so with potholes, such as those along Interstate 40 between Ash Fork and Kingman.

The short explainer goes like this: some taxes we pay on gasoline and licensing go toward road and highway construction, paving and fixes (Highway User Revenue Funds), but the state – in recent years at least – sweeps that HURF money, for example, to pay for more Department of Public Safety troopers.

Makes sense. Public safety is good, except for the still deteriorating roads and highways.

This past weekend my wife and I went to Lake Havasu City to visit family. To put it mildly, the game of spotting potholes along I-40 – going there and coming home – was dangerous.

Some potholes are half a lane wide, inches deep and three to four feet long. Many spots on the driving surface are missing one to three inches of pavement across the entire roadway and 30 feet or more in length.

One lane is usually better than the other; however, it’s not good driving only in the left lane when you cannot stay close to the speed limit because of potholes and rain.

Neon signs on the roadside stated: “Rough Roads Ahead.” Monumental understatement.

For the Arizona Department of Transportation’s part, they’re doing the best they can. Ryan Harding, a public information officer for ADOT, reports that maintenance is done on potholes “as quickly as possible after they appear, making temporary patches and then more permanent repairs once pavement has had time to dry out.”

Seems the severe storms this winter have increased the challenge from potholes, he said, so it can take some time to get to everything.

But they respond aggressively between winter storms.

In fact, ADOT crews have been working on pavement repairs along I-40 west of Flagstaff, and this week their focus will turn to westbound lanes, approximately 12 miles west of Seligman, and eastbound surfaces east of Williams, according to a news release. Pavement projects for the stretch of I-40 between Ash Fork and Kingman will come “in the near future.”

Noting that and this weekend’s weather, and adding in that “the Flagstaff area usually experiences more than 200 daily freeze-thaw cycles each year,” ADOT states, plus heavy commercial traffic, the “stressed pavement can break away.”

In my words: the situation will be the same or worse for some time.

I also think the more money they spend on repairs, the less there is for those multi-million dollar projects in the five- and 10-year plans, such as Interstate 11 (to connect Phoenix and Las Vegas) or the bridge replacements like what took place over Hell’s Canyon north of Chino Valley and Paulden this past year.

This is why Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, floated that bill for a 10-cent gasoline tax, which stalled in committees because “now is not the right time” for new taxes, leadership said.

I get that too, I suppose. (Maybe the governor wants to get re-elected.)

Yet, now I need to pay for alignment, suspension fixes and new shocks on my truck after driving to Havasu. It was a 450-mile roundtrip over two days that would rattle loose anyone’s tooth fillings, similar to a trip out Williamson Valley Road’s dirt washboards toward the Yavapai Ranch.

Like retirement, money to repair roads and highways has to come from somewhere.

I will pay for it one way or another.