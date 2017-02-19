Column: Different languages in America

During the past several years I have spent considerable time thinking about immigrants.

I’m concerned about the same issues you are—families, discrimination, justice, the wall.

But I have another concern, admittedly of far lesser consequence: How in the world are they to understand us? I mean it’s difficult if not impossible for me—a constant reader and communicator—to stay current with what to say and how to say it.

My mind was boggled recently when one of the President’s chief advisors told the media that they were using—and presumably would likely be continuing to use—“alternative facts!”

That reminded me of President’s Nixon’s “inoperable” responses.

Let’s face it, folks, keeping up with language changes is tough. We’ve got idiomatic expressions (birds of a feather, dark horse, bed of roses, all thumbs), constantly changing slang (bigwig, far out, moxie, switcheroo), euphemisms (“park under construction” means the town dump, “crowd engineers” means police dogs, “collection correspondent” means bill collector), and jargon (severe inventory overhang, advance downward adjustments, outlay creep).

And we also have gobbledegook, a form of jargon that is unusually obscure, verbose and bureaucratic. I discovered that gobbledegook sometimes goes by other names, like bafflegab, mumblespeak, governmentalese and verbocrap.

Don’t you just love this memo from a financial advisor concerning the stock market? “Overall the underlying problem, not withstanding periods of consolidation, remains suggestive of at least further selective improvement over the foreseeable future.”

Translation: Selective stocks will increase in price.

And from economist John Kenneth Galbraith, we had this gem: “Complexity and obscurity have professional value—they are the academic equivalents of apprenticeship rules in the building trades. They exclude outsiders, keep down competition, preserve the image of a privileged or priestly class. The man who makes things clear is a scab. He is criticized less for his clarity than for his treachery.”

In reviewing memos from companies I consulted with years ago I found these examples of bureaucratic prose: “I need you to reference that idea.” “Don’t render that decision unless and until you hear re the original statement.” “The memo of October 12 involving the longitudinal research has now been discovered to have adverse tendencies that may contribute to our languishing sales situation.”

I suspect most of us have been confused by language used by different professions. Lawyers write and often speak in ways that I have trouble comprehending. But so do specialists in most fields. Here is an example from a computer magazine:



“The relocatable machine-code program is turned into an executable, absolute machine code by the linker, CLINK, which also merges the user’s program with previously compiled program files (such as the standard C function library) if necessary.”

Well, I could go on with amusing and exasperating examples but, alas, I cannot because I now feel an urgency to relieve myself of an agitating internal compression which, while of no great consequence, is frustrating if not forestalling, my pitiable efforts of concentration.

I gotta go to the bathroom!