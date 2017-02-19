Briefly: Local golf results

Local golf

THE FORMAT FOR QUAILWOOD GREENS MEN’S CLUB was ‘individual net & gross’ Feb. 15 on the course near Dewey. The winners were as follows. In the ‘A’ Flight: 1st gross, Mike Tucker; 1st net, Moe Peloquin; 2nd gross, Stewart Hopkins; 2nd net, Gail Davis. In the ‘B’ Flight: 1st gross, Larry Fisher; 1st net, Dale Hunt; 2nd gross, Bob Meuers; 2nd net, Don Excell. In the ‘C’ Flight: 1st gross, John Robb; 1st net, Larry Atkinson; 2nd gross, Jim O’Connor; 2nd net, Jack Lambert. Closest to the Pin winners were: Kevin Kobus (hole No. 2), John Decker (No. 3), Nick Proefrock (No. 5), Jerry Hensley (Nos. 7 and 11) and Gail Davis (hole Nos. 3 and 16).

THE ANTELOPE HILLS MEN’S GOLF CLUB played its Feb. 13 tournament on the North Course in Prescott with the format being ‘2-Man Good, Bad and Ugly.’ This format is a two-man team event in which various scores are used on the par 3s, 4s and 5s. In the first flight, the team of Ron Brunswig and Doug Turkington took low gross, with low net going to Bill Huth and Ron Weiss. In the second flight, Allen Durfee and Mike Elia shot a low gross, followed by Norm Pierson and Bill Bailey taking low net.

On Feb. 15, the Club played its Wednesday away tournament at the Hillcrest Golf Club in Sun City with 54 players competing in the format of ‘Medal Play, Closest to the Pin & Skins’ requiring three flights. In the first flight, shooting a low gross of 73 was Keven Caldwell, with Brad Brightwell taking second. Low net of 68 went to Ken Van Tuyl, followed by Mike Majer. In the second flight, Bob Durick fired an 85, followed by Chuck Fullington. Charley Shipman took low net with a 69. Bryan Elliott finished second. In the third flight, Stephen Sauer’s 90 was good for low gross, followed by George Skirm. Taking low net with a 72 was Terry Boren, followed by Ken Broughton. Closest to the Pin Contest winners were: Brad Brightwell (two), Andy Ozols and Bryan Elliot, along with 15 players who collected one or more skins. They were awarded in both gross and net categories in each flight. To join the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, which is conducting its membership drive, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-458-5212.

PRESCOTT GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB’S MEN’S CLUB played ‘2-Man Scramble’ Feb. 8 on the course near Dewey. Winners were as follows. First place – Jim Burton and Tim Algarin (50.5 score). Second place – Peter Barnett and Mel Barnett (52). Third place – Bill Oldfather and Gerald Markovich (54.5). On Feb. 15, the Club played ‘Individual Nassau.’ Winners were as follows. In Flight A… Front Nine – Chuck Chinberg (34 score). Back Nine – Jack Sands (32.5). Total – Doug Schmit (64). In Flight B… Front Nine – Jim Klise (37 score). Back Nine – Don Brehm (33.5). Total – Bob Chinberg (65).

PRIMAVERA OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT will be played at the historic Capital Canyon Club course in Prescott at 9 a.m.m on Tuesday, April 4. The 4-player team scramble format has a shotgun start. A Mexican buffet luncheon will follow the tournament. The tax-deductible entry fee is $125 per player and includes greens fees, cart, range balls, prizes and lunch. Call 928-445-5382 for an entry form and information. The entry deadline is March 27. Early registration is encouraged.

YOUTH SOCCER: PRESCOTT AYSO REGION 172 PRIDE & PREDATOR RESULTS

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF the AYSO Region 172 Prescott PRIDE and Predator soccer teams that participated in the Crossroads Cup Soccer Tournament Feb. 11 and 12 in Gilbert. They include: Coach Giles U10Boys – finished in first place and garnered Best Sportsmanship; Coach Leach U10 Girls – Finished in 2nd place; Coach Zajk U12 Boys – won Best Sportsmanship; Coach Sandefer U12 Girls – won Best Sportsmanship; Coach Nevarez and Coach Cecil U14Boys – Finished in 2nd place. Everywhere we looked we saw Prescott’s maroon jerseys. We visited many games over the weekend and saw positive coaching and well-organized sidelines, so very nice job coaches. Thank you to all referees from Region 172, especially those referees not attached to a team that just went down to help out.

And a final congrats to Bruce Giles, who had a huge weekend completing his training and passing his assessment to earn his National Referee badge.

– Submitted by Prescott AYSO

ROUGHSTOCK RODEO CAMP APRIL 22 AT PRESCOTT RODEO GROUNDS

THE PROFESSIONAL RODEO COWBOYS ASSOCIATION (PRCA) will be playing host to a free roughstock rodeo camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. Those of all abilities ages 8 and older are welcome. Students must pre-register to participate, as limited spots are available. To register for the PRCA Championship Rodeo Camp, register online at: www.prorodeo.com/youthrodeo.aspx. PRCA representatives say these camps are great for beginners and highly beneficial for advanced riders. “Don’t miss a chance to learn from ProRodeo’s Best,” they add. Free one-day rodeo day camps offer instruction in bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding. Participants will learn about safety techniques and correct spurring moves; have their riding equipment checked/fixed; learn chute procedures and how to handle livestock; work with pickup men and receive an overall review of the rodeo business. No live buck-outs. For more information, call PRCA membership development director Julie Jutten at 719-528-4729 or email her at: jjutten@prorodeo.com.

PRESCOTT LITTLE LEAGUE FINAL REGISTRATION FEB. 25

PRESCOTT LITTLE LEAGUE will conduct registration for the 2017 season for the final time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Ziegler Field. Online registration is open at: www.ezteams.com/prescottlittleleague.

CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT MARCH 17 AT ANTELOPE HILLS

THE EIGHTH ANNUAL LEPRECHAUN CHARITY OPEN golf tournament will be played on Friday, March 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course’s South Course in Prescott with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, the tournament plans to donate $2,000 to Prescott Area Shelter Services (PASS). The tournament will be a four-person scramble. Entry fee is $55 per person and includes green fees, cart, range balls and buffet lunch. There will be $1,400 in prizes paid out in multiple categories, including long drive, closest to the pin, shortest putt, longest putt, and gross and net team scores. Your entry fee includes a Hole-In-One contest for a new Ford Mustang from Galpin Ford. The entry deadline is Monday, March 15. Entry forms are available at: http://leprechauncharityopen.ahmgc.com/ (not AHGC). Questions may be directed to Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625. Your participation helps those in need! Since opening in 2009, Prescott Area Shelter Services has served about 1,700 homeless women, children and families, with a 90 percent transition rate into permanent housing. Donations help ensure that the shelters remain open year-round, serving military vets, families, women and children in the area into the future. Additional contributions to PASS are welcome.

ARIZONA FOOTBALL LEAGUE (AzFL): PRESCOTT PATRIOTS FORMING NOW

THE ARIZONA FOOTBALL LEAGUE (AzFL) is starting a new adult football team in Prescott Valley and Chino Valley called the Prescott Patriots. The team is forming now, and all positions are open. To participate, you must be at least 18 years old and have your own equipment. The 2017 season runs from February through May, with the first game scheduled for Feb. 25. This amateur club plays 11-man tackle. For more information, call team owner Shane Golay at 928-460-3734 or visit ArizonaFootballLeague.com. Games will be played in Prescott Valley and Phoenix. To contact the league, call 623-939-4877. The AzFL was established in 1994 to offer players a chance to stay in the game after high school or college. They can play in the AzFL and all of their game video is put online for coaches to view. They will stay eligible. Every junior college in Arizona has had players from the AzFL on their rosters. Most that play in the AzFL are in it for a chance to put the pads back on and hit someone as a weekend warrior. Their school, jobs and families come first. Teams practice once or twice a week. All games are played on Saturdays. Follow the AzFL at: azfl.com or arizonafootballleague.com; on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaFootballLeagueAzFL/; and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/azflcom, handle @azflcom.

TENNIS OFFERINGS AT PRESCOTT ATHLETIC CLUB

CATHY LOW is offering tennis lessons, clinics and drills at the Prescott Athletic Club, 1 Kingswood Drive. For more information, call Low at 928-308-1008 or email her at: pclow@cableone.net.