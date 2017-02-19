Birth Announcements: Week of Feb. 19, 2017

Madison Rose Biro, a 7 lb. girl, was born Mopnday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Abigail and Brandon Biro of Prescott Valley.

Benaiah Paul Covey, an 8 lb.,9 oz., boy, was born Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rachel and Micah Covey of Chino Valley.

Addilyn Mae Nichole Earl, a 7 lb., 5 oz., girl, was born Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kaitlynn Nicole and Jacob Ryan Earl of Prescott.

Oliver Clay Estrada, a 6 lb., 10 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Calie and Roberto Estrada of Chino Valley.

Jack Michael Ferrell, an 8 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah and Dustin Ferrell of Prescott Valley.

Bryant Marshall Hall, a 9 lb., 4 oz., boy, was born Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Anastazsia Christine and Jace Rudd Hall of Prescott Valley.

Joshua Wayne Martinez Jr., a 7 lb., 5 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jaqulynn Yvonne Adams and Joshua Wayne Martinez, of Prescott Valley.