AAEC and FFA students attend Arizona FFA State Mid-Winter Career Development event

Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center (AAEC) Future Farmers of America (FFA) students attended the Arizona FFA State Mid-Winter Career Development events at the ASU East Campus in December 2016, and earned top awards.

In Prepared Public Speaking, Ericka Judge placed second in the state with her speech titled, “Drones in American Agriculture.” She competed against 12 finalists from across the state. Alyssa Connolly and Blythe Green were both top 10 finalists in the FFA Creed Speaking competition. Connolly took second place overall among the 16 finalists across the state.

Anna Bramblett participated in the Information Contest against 12 finalists and took fourth place overall in that competition.

AAEC competed in the Wildlife CDE against 40 schools across the state and finished third overall. Team members included Nathan Green, 11th; Weslee Green, 12th; Sarah Bramblett, 17th; and Shinobi Horikawa, 41st overall out of 160 individuals competing.

Students were tested on wildlife knowledge, identification of animals, tracks, skulls, hides, and equipment used in the AZ Fish and Game industry. Practicums in GPS, mapping, and analyzing data were part of the competition. Thanks to Noel Fletcher from the Prescott National Forest Service for her support to this team.

AAEC FFA Advisors are Mr. Robin Davis and Mr. Monte Soto who teach and coach teams and individuals for both District and State FFA competitions.