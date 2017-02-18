Worship Services: Week of Feb. 18, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … John Gibbons will deliver the message at Shabbat Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join for worship, prayers, praise and dance at Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road.

American Lutheran … Pastor Don McMillan delivers the message “Raising the Bar” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message, “Lies We Believe and the Truth that Sets Us Free: I Can Create a New Me” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Contemporary Worship services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth St.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service is “Mind.” (Isaiah 30:21). Wednesday testimony meetings are 1 p.m.

First Congregational … Pastor Jay Wilcher delivers the message, “Christianity 501” (Matthew 5:38-48) at 10:30 a.m.

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist … Sue Boyce, worship coordinator, will lead the 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, service, “Adventures with the Holy Spirit.” The Granite Peak choir will sing. Beverages and snacks will follow the morning service. A staffed nursery is provided for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The church is located at 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community … 9:15 a.m. Connections contemporary and 10:45 a.m. traditional.

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Revival Fire Church of God … The Rev. Fred Hays delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Message will be “Love Your Emenies” (Matthew 5:43) at 9:30 a.m. service.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Pastor Roger continues his series, “Growing as Overcomers” with “Sardis: Reality Blindness” looking at Revelation 3:1-6. There are three services, 9 a.m. Blended; 10:30 a.m. Contemporary, and 10:30 a.m. Latino. Location: 148 S. Marina Street.

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican … Annual Parish meeting. One Communion service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Preacher will be Bishop Peter Robinson. Communion and Bible Study, 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Torah service 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Discussion will be “Yitro” (Exodus 18:1-20:23).

The Heights … Services are 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … Reverend Mark Tilly delivers the message, “Be Perfect?”(Matthew 5:38-48). Services are at 8:15 and 10 a.m.

Unity of Prescott … Reverend Terrence Padgett delivers the message, “The Power of Darkness” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday. Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message, “Living Water” (John 4:1-42).

Willow Hills Baptist … Associate Pastor Whitney Walters delivers Part 6 of God Will Make a Way series, “When Unsure, Just Take the Next Logical Step by Faith” (Exodus 14:15) at the (9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Signing for deaf at all services .

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Emmanuel Lutheran … Reconciling in Christ, services, contemplative service, 5 p.m. Saturday; traditional service, 8:15 a.m. Sunday with hymns and organ accompaniment: 10:15 a.m. contemporary service with contemporary music accompanied by keyboard and guitar.

First Southern Baptist … Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the message at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Deaf interpretation is at the 11 a.m. service only

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the message, “Give a Little Love” (Matthew 5:38:48) at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) … Services are at 8 (Liturgical), 9:15 (Worship Café-Praise) and 10:45 a.m. (Praise).

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The topic for Shabbat Yitro on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. is (Shemot (Exodus) 18:1-20:23; Isaiah 6:1-13) is “To Hear or Not to Hear”



Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Guest speaker, Michael Schoenfeld delivers the message, “Following Jesus” (Mark 8:34-38).

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church… Pastor Michael D. Keffer delivers the message based on Psalm 119:33-40 and 1 Corinthians 3:10-11, at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday. Special music will be presented by Don and Donna Mohl of Folk Mountain Gospel.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

First Southern Baptist … Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reeder.

Hope Lutheran Church … Pastor Tim Henning delivers the message “Jesus Unmasked as the God Who Cares” at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8:30 a.m. service will be interpreted for the deaf.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. at 790 Highway 89.

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.