Prescott’s overflowing lakes now benefiting groundwater recharge

Prescott’s lakes are not the only bodies of water in Arizona that are currently full to the brim.

Even as local residents enjoy the completely full and overflowing conditions at Willow and Watson lakes this winter, the lake and dam system downstream along the Verde River has also filled up.

And that is now benefiting the City of Prescott’s groundwater recharge – nearly a month and a half before normal.

Salt River Project (SRP) reported Friday, Feb. 17, that it will begin releasing water from the Verde system to the Salt River and into the riverbed below Granite Reef Dam.

That requires the Phoenix-area utility company to notify the City of Prescott of the condition, which, in turn, triggers Prescott’s ability to divert water from Granite Creek to the city’s groundwater recharge field near the airport earlier than usual.

By the terms of a decades-old court stipulation, Prescott normally can take water from the lakes for recharge only from April through November.

Jeff Lane of SPP’s media relations department explains that the requirement dates back to a dispute that arose when the Chino Valley Irrigation District (the previous owners of Willow and Watson lakes) “built the cross-cut canal between Willow Lake and Watson Lake in the late 1960s without the proper water-right authority.”

The dispute was resolved through a settlement, which stipulated the April-to-November timeframe for CVID’s diversion of Granite Creek water, Lane said. (The requirement was transferred to Prescott when the city bought the lakes from CVID in 1998.) One exception: During “spill events.”

“This allows Prescott to divert Granite Creek water for recharge prior to April 1,” Lane said, adding that the spill situation has occurred several times over the years – “most recently in 2010.”

And the water-rich situation could continue. “Depending if this winter storm pattern continues or dies up like it did last year in January, we expect releases at Granite Reef to continue through March, and perhaps into April,” Lane said.

After receiving word from SRP late Thursday, Feb. 16, city wastewater workers were out early Friday morning to open a valve that diverts water from Granite Creek into an underground channel, and onto Prescott’s recharge field at the Airport Wastewater Treatment Plant.

There, the water is allowed to seep into the ground and replenish the aquifer. The recharged water results in water credits for the city, which can then be allocated to new development as “alternative water.”

For now at least, the water diversion will not affect the levels of Willow and Watson lakes.

“We will not release anything from either lake,” said Prescott Utilities Manager Craig Dotseth on Thursday. “There is enough natural flow over both spillways.”

Scott Gregorio, city wastewater superintendent, said the valve that workers opened Friday diverts only a portion of the water that is currently flowing over the Watson Lake Dam.

As city workers Al Fishback and John Johnson slowly opened the valve at a spillway located off Highway 89 Friday morning, Gregorio explained that the diversion would amount to about eight million gallons per day.

“We open it gradually,” Gregorio said, adding that workers check daily to ensure that the water is flowing unobstructed through the recharge pipeline. After opening the valve at about 8 a.m., the water will take four to six hours to travel through the approximately four-mile pipeline to the airport-area recharge field, Gregorio said.

The valve off Highway 89 differs from the valves that the city typically opens on the dams of Willow and Watson lakes during drier years.

Depending on the levels of the lakes from April through November, city policy calls for withdrawing water from the lakes to augment its water recharge. The policy was set by the city in 1998 during the lakes purchase.

In the past, the city has withdrawn water from the lakes – mostly from Watson – throughout the spring, which tends to bring the lake levels down. The city typically halts its withdrawals in about May to allow for fish-spawning to go on undisturbed.

Currently, both lakes continue to overflow at the dam spillways. Dotseth said Willow Lake filled up and began flowing over the spillway on Feb. 6, after which the city closed the cross-cut canal that flows under Highway 89, connecting the two lakes.

The city had opened the canal on Dec. 27 to help fill Willow Lake, which typically fills slower than Watson Lake, because of a smaller drainage area.

Watson Lake began overflowing its spillway on Jan. 3.