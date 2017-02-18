New Prescott City judge sworn in

Photo by Cindy Barks.
New Prescott City Judge Glenn Savona, left, was sworn into office Tuesday, Feb. 14, by City Clerk Dana DeLong during a meeting of the Prescott City Council. The city contract for Savona, who also serves as Prescott Precinct Justice of the Peace, was approved by the council on Jan. 24. Savona replaces former City Judge Arthur Markham, who retired from both positions, effective Dec. 31, 2016.
