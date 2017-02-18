Letter: Drones

EDITOR:

RE: Obama’s Drones (News Editor Ken Sain’s column, Jan. 7, 2017)

Drones are one of the most intelligent and innovative devices ever created. The eradication of up to 2,581 Islamic terrorists or sympathizers with a “possibility” of killing up to 116 “supposed” civilians seems rather paltry, comparatively speaking.

During our Afghanistan occupation, the U.S. casualties numbered 2,392 KIA (killed) and 18,675 WIA (wounded). The U.S. invasion of Iraq cost us 4,512 KIA and 32,222 WIA. One heck of a price to pay (lives, limbs and minds) in such a losing campaign! Lest we reflect back on Vietnam where we sacrificed 58,209 lives with an additional 153,303 WIA, another senseless invasion with massive negative ramifications for our government and our veterans.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is prevalent among over 31 percent of our Vietnam veterans and nearly 15 percent of our Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. The recent shootings in Ft. Lauderdale’s airport were by an Iraq War veteran, who was diagnosed with PTSD.

Certainly gives one pause to consider others in our civilian population with this terrible disorder.

President Obama should retain his Noble Peace Prize and George W. Bush would agree.

John Keim

Prescott