Letter: Block grants

EDITOR:

My two cents’ worth.

Community Development Block Grants are a valid source of federal funding to assist low- to moderate-income people in a community.

But if that’s the stated purpose, then the grant funds should benefit low- to moderate-income people much more than the community as a whole.

When I look at PV’s use of CDBG funds through many years, most of the funding has gone to programs that only marginally benefit low- to moderate-income people more than the community at large. Improving main corridors in the community, such as Loos or Viewpoint drives? It would be hard to show that low-income individuals use the roadways more than all PV citizens. If the town wanted to improve a roadway, it would need to be an interior street in a low-income neighborhood, like PV Unit 5 (similar to the Dexter neighborhood in Prescott).

Affordable housing, services for the homeless, housing renovation, assistance to agencies like the food bank that benefit low-income individuals, community policing in a low-income neighborhood, public transportation -- now those would be appropriate uses for the money.

Gail Kenny

Prescott Valley