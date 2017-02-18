Editorial: Access to AHCCS comes down to fees and politics

If an attorney for the Goldwater Institute is correct, everything the state does is a tax.

While some people would say “absolutely!” don’t jump quite yet.

The tax question, calling any simple-majority vote on fees, was the logical conclusion by appellate Judge Kenton Jones, the Prescott attorney and former Superior Court judge who was appointed in 2013 to the Arizona Court of Appeals.

That’s what Jones told the Goldwater Institute’s Christina Sandefur, who was reminding the judges this week that voters in 1992 adopted Proposition 108, which added a provision to the state constitution requiring a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate for any new tax or increase in state revenues, according to Capitol Media Services.

The prop came up in a Feb. 14 hearing about Medicaid. Specifically, the Court of Appeals is being asked to void the financing mechanism that enables more than 400,000 Arizonans to get free or low-cost health care through AHCCCS (Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System).

In 2013, state lawmakers passed and Gov. Jan Brewer signed legislation to pay the state’s share of the Medicaid expansion program with a fee on hospitals. The fee was approved by only a simple majority – not the two-thirds Prop 108 called for – and, when it passed, the lawmakers who voted against it sued.

Cutting through the legal rhetoric, the rub here is that fee, or levy, was implemented by AHCCCS. Full disclosure has it that the hospitals went along because the fee was less than the cost of caring for patients who show up in the emergency room with no ability to pay.

Seems like everyone wins.

Yet, clearly the fee appears to be an end-run around Prop 108, but it’s not. The system of treating the state’s indigent depends on the fee, which is something the state government should have implemented long before 2013 and the ACA.

Also, the Medicaid funding comes from the federal government under the Affordable Care Act. As Gov. Doug Ducey would likely say, since he wants a replacement for the ACA before Congress scraps it, we cannot have 400,000 people on AHCCCS without the federal money.

If the hospital fee goes away, so does the federal funding for AHCCCS.

It certainly redefines the political sides of the debate in Arizona, with Democrats’ efforts – if successful – potentially kicking hundreds of thousands of people off the state’s Medicaid system, and Republicans arguing for what is known as Obamacare.

Imagine that.