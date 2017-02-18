City group home ordinance upheld; Department of Justice closes 2 cases

The U.S. Department of Justice closed two cases last week – a move that served to uphold City of Prescott codes regarding a group home ordinance adopted in 2013.

“We received a letter from the Department of Justice indicating that the DOJ closed both its files on these investigations,” City Attorney Jon Paladini stated this week in a city news release.

He added: “The DOJ stated in its letter that the ordinance at issue in the investigations was superseded by the city’s current zoning regulations regarding group homes and that the investigation is now closed.”

The action stemmed from two HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) investigations regarding the city’s group home ordinance adopted in 2013, the news release explained.

The first investigation was initiated by the HUD secretary, and was closed by HUD in July 2015, finding no violation of the U.S. Fair Housing Act.

The second investigation was prompted by a complaint in late March 2015 by a group home operator who challenged the application of the city group home ordinance to certain group homes.

Although the complaint by the operator was related to the first group home ordinance’s 1,200-foot buffer requirements, the group homes closed by the city would have also violated the scaled back 800-foot buffer under the revised ordinance, which was adopted in 2015.

In August 2015, HUD closed its investigation on the operator-initiated complaint, finding no violation of the Fair Housing Act.

According to the news release, “The result of the closing of these investigations is that the city’s current Land Development Code and Building Code regulations affecting group homes remain in full force and effect.”