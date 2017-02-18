Church News: Week of Feb. 18, 2017

Professional ballet dancer Marissa Melchiors, a 2012 graduate of Tri-City Prep, and member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley, will be joining Youth with a Mission, based in Kona, Hawaii, starting in April of this year. She is enrolled with their Heartbridge Performing Arts division which will be traveling to five European countries this summer performing their mission outreach production, “Coming Home.” Youth with a Mission was founded in 1960 and is a global movement of Christians from many cultures, age groups and Christian traditions, dedicated to serving Jesus throughout the world. Since this trip is with a not-for-profit organization, Marissa is raising funds to support her trip. To read more or to donate, visit her website, www.youcaring.com/marissa.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley recently approved its new welcoming statement and has become a Reconciling in Christ congregation. Reconciling in Christ churches identify a specific welcome to people without regard to sexual orientation or gender identity.

Community members are invited to come and worship at Emmanuel every weekend. The congregation offers three blended but different styles of worship: a 5 p.m. Saturday contemplative service, an 8:15 a.m. more traditional service with hymns and organ accompaniment, and a 10:15 a.m. contemporary service with contemporary music accompanied by keyboard and guitar. Sunday school takes place during the 10:15 a.m. service, and nursery care is offered at each of the Sunday services.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), is located at 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, check out the church’s website at www.EmmanuelLutheranPV.org, the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Emmanuel.ELCA, or phone 928-772-4135.

Church of the Nazarene, Prescott, is sponsoring a blood drive 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in Fellowship Hall, at the church, 2110 Willow Creek Road. More information: Clay Conboy, 928-771-1601.

Beit Torah, all are welcome to join in learning about Purim songs, customs and costumes on Tuesday, Feb. 21. For location, directions and details, contact 928-237-0390, or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Cool Azul jazz group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. All are welcome to attend. Admission is free, however an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Praise and Worship Concert, 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. The concert will include gospel music, old-time Sunday school songs, contemporary Christian music and stores of God’s grace and mercy. A free will offering will be accepted to benefit Shepherd’s Canyon retreat, an interdenominational Christian retreat for pastors and church workers. A light dinner will be served following the concert. RSVP to Joanne DeMent, 928-778-9122.

Christian Academy of Prescott Open House, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. The event will include an introduction to the school, campus exploration, scholarship drawings, door prizes and refreshments. The school is located at 148 South Marina Street, across from courthouse plaza. All are welcome to attend. RSVP by Feb. 16 to christianacademy@capprescott.com.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Centering Prayer Group, meets from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Meditation Room, located next to the library in St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 2000 Shepherd’s Lane Prescott. Centering prayer is a method of contemplative prayer that carries one beyond words, thoughts, feelings and internal discourse to an encounter with the Divine Presence within. All are invited to attend and the group is open to new members. Information: Keehna Sture, 941-539-1257 or email ksture5983 @gmail.com.

Gospel Music Concert with “Brush Arbor Revival”, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Mountain View Baptist Church, 397 Pony Place, Dewey. Refreshments will follow. Admission is free, however a love offering will be accepted.

Revival Fire Church of God will complete its local church ministry Sunday, Feb. 26 at La Quinta Inn, 4499 East Highway 69, Prescott. Fellowship begins at 10 a.m., followed by celebration at 10:30 a.m. It will be a day of prayer, praise, the anointed word, music and celebration of all that God has allowed the church to accomplish. All are welcome.

Temple B’rith Shalom’s Social Justice Committee is hosting a program, “Know Your Muslim Neighbors,” at 2 p.m. Feb. 26. Harold and Mai Voggelar will share their knowledge of the Muslim community in Prescott. Harold is a retired Lutheran minister and Mai is a Muslim. They teach at Yavapai College and speak about Islam in Prescott and surrounding areas. They will answer questions such as “What do They Believe?” “Where Do They Worship?” “Do They Practice Shari’a?” and more. Refreshments will be served.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Ash Wednesday, March 1, mass schedule is 8 a.m., 3:45 p.m. 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. (Spanish). Location: 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley. More information: 928-772-6350.

World Day of Prayer, 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Message is “Am I Being Unfair to You?” focusing on Matthew 20:1-6, the parable of the laborers in the vineyard. There will be representatives from several churches, a combined choir and the Celebration Bell Choir from Mingus View. A light luncheon will follow the service.

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St., Prescott. For information, call Pat, 612-202-0842.

Progressive Christian Studies: A new session began Jan. 11. Father Bob Wills will lead this informative study using “The Once and Future Jesus.” The winter session will meet for six weeks on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Conference Room of St. Luke’s Church. All are welcome.

“The Afterlife of Billy Fingers,” presented by Reverend John M. Kohlenberger, is a class for those who want to explore some of the many worlds yet to be discovered. The class will consist of six discussion sessions on Tuesdays, noon to 2 p.m., through March 7. For more information, call 928-717-7634.

Senior Conference and Expo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 17, at Liberty Traditional School in Prescott Valley. There will be representatives from more 60 providers of services and products for seniors and guest speakers will give presentations throughout the day. There is no charge to attend.

Creation Tour of the Grand Canyon, March 18. Russ Miller, full time creation speaker in Arizona and in his 17th year of ministry, will lead the tour. He will show the creation rock layer and explain how the global flood made the Grand Canyon in only days and explain the geological effects of the flood. There will be teaching all day, including on the bus and two places on the rim. There will be an optional 2.8 mile hike along the rim. Lunch, snacks and bottled water are included. The bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the parking lot in front of the U.S. Bank on Hwy. 69, and return at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $100 for adults and $75 for kids under 19. For more information, 928-771-1218.

Faith United Community Church plans a celebration of the Midwest from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the church. Celebrate the Midwest with music by Prescott’s own Meg Bohrman and a buffet dinner that includes many of the region’s favorites: brats and kraut, cabbage rolls, Kansas City barbecue, five-way chili, lefse and fried fish and more. There will be a gift basket auction and door prizes, too. Advance tickets are available for $20. Call Sue at 928-420-6696 for tickets or more information, or leave a message at the church, 928-772-8257. The church is located at 1081 N. Old Chisholm Trail in the Prescott Country Club.

The ecumenical Prescott Contemplative Prayer Group will start a free new course in May. “Centering Prayer, A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God” includes a workbook with readings and reflections as well as videos. The Prayer Group meets Mondays, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the St. Anthony Room at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Please call Robert at 928-717-2441 or Fran at 928-445-8072, for more information and to register.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, has started a Men’s Fellowship on the second Saturday of the month. The purpose is dealing with the needs of the buildings, etc., and a time of spiritual fellowship. For information, call 928-443-5323.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott offers Women’s Bible Study on the 3rd Friday of each month. The topic of the study will be the book of Ruth. All ladies are welcome. It starts with coffee at 8:45 a.m. and the study begins at 9 a.m. For more information, see www.prescottanglicans.org or call 928-443-5323 or 928-915-5547.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, meets every weekday for Morning Prayer according to the Book of Common Prayer (1928) and on Wednesday evenings for Evening Prayer. For information, call Bishop George Fincke at 928-443-5323.

Christ Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley, Hope Lutheran Church in Chino Valley, and First Lutheran in Prescott are joining together in a Lenten Roundrobin focus on the Hymn “Let Us Ever Walk With Jesus.” Since God created us to experience joy in communion with Him, to love all people, and to live in harmony with His creation, sin separates us from God, mars our relationship with one another and brings ruin to God’s good creation, so we do not enjoy the life our Creator intended for us. The disciplines of Lent: repentance, self-denial, prayer and works of love - help us wage our spiritual warfare. We invite you to join us each Wednesday for a vesper service at 4 p.m. at 3300 N Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley, 6:30 p.m. at 231 Smoketree Lane in Prescott and 6:30 p.m. at 1010 N Road One East in Chino Valley. You will also be introduced to the new pastor of Our Shepherd in Cornville – Pastor Stephen Wilkens.

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to people of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd Scholl, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Childcare is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Revival Fire Ministries, Inc., a Cleveland, Tennessee based Church of God, a full Gospel Pentecostal Church, preaching the entire word of God, as it is written, is now in Prescott. They believe in being born again, sanctification and Holy Spirit Baptism. All are welcome – the faithful and those with little to no faith. Pastor Fred Hays will deliver the message. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Highway 69 in Prescott. For additional information, call Pastor Fred Hays at 928-201-1885.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

The Anglian Church of the Holy Spirit announces they have moved to a new location. They are now meeting in the fellowship hall at the Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m., featuring a Holy Communion service with music and using contemporary language. They have an active healing ministry, as well as regular study groups. They are a warm, loving Christian family and welcome visitors and new members.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

The Connection Church, a non-denominational community of people who desire to experience a powerful relationship with our Heavenly Father, meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, at Abia Judd Elementary, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. Its mission is to “Love God, Love People, Love Life.” For additional information, call 928-830-7619.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.