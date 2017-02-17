What’s Still Good About America, Essay Contest

Prizes and deadlines First Place: 16-foot U.S. flagpole kit ($279 value) Second Place: Deluxe outdoor home-mount U.S. flag kit ($129) Third Place: Standard outdoor home-mount U.S. flag kit ($70) Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Feb. 27, 2017 Entrants must be at least 18 years old, or if a minor, the entrant must have consent from a parent or legal guardian. Click to enter

Two siblings sat in a beautiful home, both looking out a windowed wall. With a sullen voice the first declared, “Oh what a wretched day it is, for there is a storm that rages and I fear there is no hope for us to go outside and play. Me thinks the house may also fail and all will be lost.”

The second sibling, with buoyant tone, called out, “Not so my brother, for do you not see the bright beams of sunlight and fruit upon the trees yet to be gathered?” Both brothers sat in the same house.

For many Americans, the past election year has felt like looking out the window at a raging storm. There have been crashes of thunderous talk, dark clouds of confusion, blowing winds of opinions and a torrential rain of criticism and insults, the likes of which we have not witnessed in our lifetimes. If we are not careful, we can become fixated on watching the storm and fail to look out the other windows of the house to see the gifts that surround us.

Fortunately, many Prescott-area Americans have weathered raging storms, and are wise enough not to believe only what they see out a single window, or become caught up in the murmurs of feckless voices.

The Daily Courier and Flags Galore invite our fellow Americans to share what they know to be good and right about America. We call on veterans, students, and patriots young and old to send us a short essay telling us what you see out your window of America. In 500 words or less, submit your view for a chance to win one of three U.S. flag kits from Flags Galore.

Click here for entry form and official rules, or visit www.dcourier.com/contest

You can also email entries to: editors@prescottaz.com, subject line "Essay Contest."

