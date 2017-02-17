PANT operation leads to heroin seizure and arrest

About $12,000 worth of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash were seized from a vehicle in Cottonwood and the driver was arrested Monday, Feb. 13, according to a news release.

In December 2016, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (P.A.N.T.) Detectives began receiving information about a man identified as 46 year-old Shawn Victor Brown from Sedona, concerning the

illegal possession and sale of drugs. Detectives learned he was operating in the Verde Valley and Sedona, according to the news release.



On Feb. 13, P.A.N.T. Detectives located Brown’s vehicle in the Cottonwood area and tracked his activity. It was determined that Brown’s travels to various locations were indicative to drug sales and related activity.

Later that day, Cottonwood Police Department officers stopped Brown’s vehicle for a traffic violation near the 2500 block of Rio Mesa Trail, Cottonwood. Brown was the driver and only one in the car, P.A.N.T. reported.

Officers developed reasonable suspicion that Brown was involved in drug activity and decided to request a K9 deputy from the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office. During an exterior sniff of the vehicle, the K9 gave a positive alert to the odor of drugs.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded the following items: about 87 grams of black tar heroin (3.5 ounces), about 20 grams of methamphetamine, 5.43 grams of Marijuana wax, several Morphine 30 mg pills, syringes, a digital scale, glass pipe(s) and more than $3,000 in cash.



The estimated street value of this load exceeds $12,000.

Brown was taken into custody and booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center on numerous charges including Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He remains in custody on a total bond of $100,000, which includes an earlier narcotics sales case.