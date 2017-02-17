Obituary: Shirley June Lampson

Shirley June Lampson, age 82, went to be with Jesus on Feb. 10, 2017. She was born on Jan. 14, 1935, in Los Angeles, Calif. to Hazel Evelyn Renwick, and Arlon Carl Renwick.

Shirley had two sisters who preceded her in death, Louise White and Norma Houben. She also had two brothers who preceded her in death, Fallon Renwick and Donald Renwick.

Shirley married the love of her life, William (Bill) Lampson, June 2, 1954. They were married for 49 years and 10 months. Bill went to heaven in November of 2004.

Together they had three daughters, Karen Lampson of Prescott, Arizona, Denise Spahr of Kansas City, Missouri, and Pam Staples of Chino Valley, Arizona. Shirley was a grandmother of seven, along with multiple great-grandchildren.

Shirley worked at home to care for her children. She enjoyed sewing and crochet. Later she loved to paint and needlefelt. Shirley and Bill both loved the Lord and served him for many years.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at 2 p.m., Word of Life Assembly, 590 West Road 1 North, Chino Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.