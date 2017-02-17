Obituary: Raymond D. Colvin

Raymond D. Colvin, age 92, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., passed away Feb. 12, 2017.



He is survived by his wife, Wanda Deems Colvin; three daughters, Patricia Harbaugh (David) of Indiana, Cynthia Mudrick of Flagstaff, and Sharen Instine (Randall) of Prescott Valley; grand daughters, Jenna and Keri Mudrick; grandsons, Hunter and Landon Instine; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Colvin and his wife were married for 64 years and relocated from Pennsylvania to Prescott Valley in 2013. Raymond enjoyed hunting and golfing his entire life.

He will be missed by many.

The family will hold a private gathering.

Information provided by survivors.