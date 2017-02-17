Obituary: Joan Helen (Koogler) Burr

Joan Helen (Koogler) Burr, age 80, passed away on Feb. 10, 2017, at Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, Arizona. Joan was born in Tucson, Arizona, on Jan. 31, 1937. She is the daughter of Marion Huber Koogler and Helen Vida Ruth Koogler (Allen). Joan married Duane Rollin Burr in 1957. They moved to Prescott, Arizona, where Joan and Duane built their house and raised their family.

Joan is survived by her four children, Sandra Shanahan, Gary Burr, Larry Burr and Sheri Samu. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and her cat, Angel. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Duane Burr; her parents Marion and Helen; and her brother, Donald Koogler.

Joan’s family moved to Yuma, Arizona, when she was 3 years old, and she is a graduate of Yuma Union High School. She graduated from the University of Arizona class of 1957 with a degree in education. In addition to raising four children, Joan was involved in many groups, clubs, and churches in the Prescott community.

Celebration of Joan Burr’s life is planned for noon Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at the Beatitudes Campus, 1610 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021, in the Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Joan Burr’s name may be made to Beatitudes Campus Foundation, 1610 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021.

Shadow Mountain Mortuary, Phoenix, Arizona, assisted the family with the arrangements. You may sign Joan Burr’s online guestbook at obits.dignitymemorial.com.

Information provided by survivors.