Column: Buying in bulk: Big savings do come in small packages

My latest kick, since I find myself having to make room in our teeny, tiny kitchen for everything, is buying in bulk. If you have not done this, I invite you to try it.

It all started when I went to buy some turmeric. This handy little spice is actually quite good for you. Wikipedia describes it as a “rhizomatous herbaceous perennial plant of the ginger family, Zingiberaceae.” In terms that do not make you turn your tongue inside out when you say them, turmeric is a fairly tasteless yellow spice, the same type that is found in curry. Health gurus will tell you that it makes a superior anti-inflammatory and can be used to fight depression, arthritis, diabetes, cancer and a host of other afflictions.

In this particular case, we were looking for something to help Whizzer, our little old grumpy dog whom we almost lost to pancreatitis about a year ago. Thanks to Kachina Animal Hospital, actor Dick Van Patten’s “Natural Balance” dog food and some needed life changes, ol’ Whiz is still as ornery as ever. Being an old guy though, he still has a few health issues. A friend recommended adding a bit of turmeric to all of our diets for increased health benefits.

Imagine my horror when I went to buy just an ounce or two of nature’s wonder-spice, in a tiny jar with a manufacturer’s brand name, and discovered that it was going to cost an amazing $7.99. For this one little bottle. I bought it, but vowed to find a better price down the line. This I finally did, at a large local grocery store that carries a huge assortment of bins containing bulk food items.

Perhaps you have seen these bins where you shop. They are generally cardboard barrels or large plastic containers. A host of goodies are in them, ranging from chocolate–covered peanuts to breakfast cereal, from nuts to dried fruits. In between are these mysterious powders and seeds and oats and other things. There are also lots and lots of spices, with healthy–looking people hovering around them, shoving scoops of the stuff into little plastic bags.

I was actually in the bulk food area by accident, but in passing by I noticed our much needed turmeric on the rack. And, to my delight, the two ounces I shoveled into my own little bag cost me a mere 21 cents. That is not a typo.

Twenty-one cents for fresher, healthier turmeric which I did not have to take out a loan to buy. Then I noticed some other great deals, like hummus mix and falafel mix and garlic powder and pink Himalayan crystal salt and M&M’s. Plus lots of other goodies which now reside in their own little containers (which sell for about fifty cents apiece) in my tiny cupboard.

Some words of warning: not all bulk bins contain healthy items. Read the ingredients carefully on drink mixes and powdered items. Make sure to write what they are and write down the recipe for them so you know what to do with them when you get them home. Otherwise you may end up with turmeric lemonade, which even Whizzer won’t drink.