Zoo loses bet, names cockroach after Patriots QB Tom Brady

Example of a Madagascar hissing cockroach. (Photo courtesy commons.wikimedia.org)

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 16, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    ATLANTA (AP) — More than a week after the Falcons fell victim to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, an Atlanta zoo has named a cockroach after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

    Zoo Atlanta says on its Facebook page that it had a bet with Rhode Island's Roger Williams Park Zoo that called for the loser to name a baby animal after the winning team's star quarterback. Both zoos figured the loser would be pretty bitter about the game, so they agreed the animal in question would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

    The zoo introduced a whole family of cockroaches in a video Monday , including a tiny Tom Brady.

    Brady and the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime to win the team's fifth Super Bowl title.

