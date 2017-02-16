National Salute to Veterans Week honored with Valentine’s Day cards, coins and art

As part of the National Salute to Veterans week, area school children mailed homemade Valentine’s Cards to give out to inpatient veterans at the Northern Arizona Health Care Systems facility off Highway 89 as well as to outpatient veterans or veterans who might be visiting the facilities.

Local leaders came to the VA to give out the cards, and meet with some of the veterans.

VA Public Information Officer Mary Dillinger said on Wednesday that this year they received triple the number of cards they have received in the past.

Other veteran salute events included the awarding of 50th anniversary coins to Vietnam veterans as well as bumper stickers and commemorative pins.

The VA also annually celebrates and honors vet erans with a Creative Art Festival that allows all veterans to submit their brand of art work to be judged and viewed publicly. The festival hours are Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards to be given at noon.