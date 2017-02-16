Sunday symphony concert to present wide variety of music

So you say you don’t like “classical” music? Symphonic music makes you yawn, does it?

Did you enjoy “Back to the Future?” How about “Jurassic Park?”

Those two films would have been very different without their soaring scores, played by an orchestra.

How about our national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner?” It’s never better than when played by a full orchestra.

You may have liked the well-known musical “Oklahoma.” That show was backed by an orchestra.

By now, you’re getting the idea: You are probably more of a fan of this kind of music than you realized.

You’ll hear all of that music, and more, in the Prescott POPS Symphony’s “Meet me … at the Symphony,” an afternoon concert, Sunday, Feb. 17.

It’s a concert with a wide variety of musical styles and soloists, giving the audience the opportunity to “meet” several types of instruments and musicians playing them.

Among the highlights is a piece featuring a glass armonica, an instrument invented by Ben Franklin and played in this show by Lynn Drye, one of a handful of musicians on the planet who have mastered it.

The POPS will also play the first-ever performance of “Scenery No. 1,” written by Mathew Lanning, a 17-year-old local composer who was named a 2016 National Young Arts Foundation Merit Winner in Music/Composition.

Principal trumpet player Carl Rowe will be backed by the string section as he performs Alan Hovaness’ “Prayer of St. Gregory,” a haunting piece the composer described as “a prayer in darkness.”

This show is the final concert in the Prescott POPS’ 2016-17 season; the organization, which has been around since 1992, will start its next season in July.

The Prescott POPS Symphony performs its show, "Meet me … at the Symphony," Sunday, February 19 at 3 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St.