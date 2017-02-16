State Senate advances Coyotes arena

PHOENIX — A conflicted Arizona Senate panel agreed to advance a bill setting up a way for the Arizona Coyotes to use tax money to help build a new arena.

The proposal from Sen. Bob Worsley of Mesa would let the Coyotes use half the new sales tax generated from a new arena and business district it wants built to pay off bonds.

The Coyotes have a year-to-year lease on a taxpayer-funded arena in Glendale.

They want a new facility either in downtown Phoenix or on the east side of metro Phoenix.

The team says it will put in $170 million and expects the same amount from bond sales.

The Senate Transportation and Technology committee approved Senate Bill 1149 on a 6-1 vote Tuesday but many members expressed worry about the plan.