Obituary: Sandra M. Fernandez

Sandra M. Fernandez, age 71, of Prescott, Ariz., passed away on Feb. 12, 2017. She was born on April 11, 1945, in Manhattan, New York, to Altagracia Perez and raised by Emma (Mima) Fernandez and her birth mother, Altagracia.

Sandra is survived by her children, Dr. Luis A. Fernandez, Ralph Fernandez, Dr. Marco Fernandez, Gina Fernandez, Jill Norbe, Michelle Wells and their spouses; her precious 19 grandchildren; and sisters Ada Wiscovitch and Minerva Florie.

Sandra and her husband, Dr. Luis F. Fernandez, lived in New Jersey for 39 years where they raised their children. Her family brought her so much pride and joy as did her wonderful husband, Luis. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf with family and friends at Rockaway River CC in New Jersey, as well as La Romana CC in the Dominican Republic. She has been an amazing example of love, support and strength as the matriarch of her family. Sandra and Luis moved to Prescott, Ariz. in 2013.

There will be a visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. with services starting at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301. A celebration of life will follow at the home of Dr. Luis and Cheryl Fernandez.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Sandra’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.