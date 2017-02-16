Obituary: Charles R. Steger

Charles Roy Steger passed away Feb. 10, 2017, at the Margaret T. Morris Center following residence at the Arizona Pioneers Home. He was born in Dallas, Texas, Sept. 19, 1934, and raised in Phoenix.

He led an active life as hiking chairman for the Boy Scouts of America in California and Prescott. He was a member of the Mile Hi Kiwanis and very involved in the Yavapai Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society. He was a volunteer for the Prescott National Forest and Sharlot Hall archaeologists and was regional director of the Arizona Site Steward Program.

Charlie was host and lived at Palatki Ruins on the Coconino National Forest for 14 years. His love of Prescott led to his interest in the history and prehistory of the area.

Charlie is survived by sons Dan and Dave; daughter-in- law Rachel; lifetime companion Susan Steger; brother Ron Steger; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered for his wide smile and tall tales.

Services will be private. Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.