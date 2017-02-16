Local high school students featured in Delta Kappa Gamma art awards

Four local high school girls, two from Prescott High School and two from Bradshaw Mountain High School, were recognized on Feb. 7 by their teachers for their exceptional artistic abilities and chosen for the Honoring Yavapai County Young Art Students awards given by the Delta Kappa Gamma, Eta Chapter.

Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society for women in education. The event was held at Sacred Heart Catholic School’s gymnasium, said a release from Selby Ann Ferris, a member of DKG and first-grade teacher at Sacred Heart Catholic School.

Prescott High School student Madeline Salberg said her art is inspired by fashion, nature, as well as by local artist Dave Newman. Salberg intends to attend Northern Arizona University to pursue a degree in interior design with a minor in business.

Prescott High School student Calliandra (Calli) Bevers said her artwork is inspired by “Big Eyes” artist Margaret D.H., Tim Burton, and her own moods. Calli is taking art classes at Yavapai College and she sells her T-shirt prints at the Peregrine Book Company. She intends to go to the University of California in Los Angeles to earn an art degree.

Bradshaw Mountain High School student Giselle Martinez said she loves art and will continue to pursue it throughout her life. She intends to pursue a career in medicine beginning with courses at Yavapai College.

Bradshaw Mountain High School student Cecilia Depue said her drawing are inspired by travel, nature, and her love of mountain-biking. She intends to travel before attending college.