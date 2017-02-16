Letter: Wishing too much

EDITOR:

My response to Mr. ‘Buz’ Williams re: comments titled, “Hopes, fears and expectations”

Mr. Williams seemed to incorporate a “wistful” list of prospects President Trump is going to bring us. I counted eight times the number of “hopes” and six times the number of “fears” that appeared in his article. Mr. Williams, “I think thou wish far too much.” Let’s see what Mr. Trump has in store for us, shall we?

He continues to make his own laws through executive orders and usurp congress. Here are a list of the 12 Executive Orders now signed. You would think he would have other things to discuss. For instance: Border Wall, Deportation and Sanctuary Cities, Manufacturing, US Steel pipelines , Dakota Access and Keystone pipelines, Environmental Review, repealing the ACA, TPP, Abortion, Regulation Freeze and the Federal Hiring Freeze. Now he is expected to sign an executive action on Voter Fraud? Is disputing Inauguration Size the next executive order?

So, Mr. Trump, voter fraud is real? Size matters? Only in the confines of your paltry mind. I think the “hope and fear” Mr. Williams has expressed is coming to fruition. “Fake news” is Donald Trump’s central premise. America’s hope is that he comes to his senses and becomes even remotely the potus that Barack Obama so eloquently exemplified.

Mr. Trump insists on talking about torture? The US Senate in 2015 updated this law and made it illegal in the defense authorization bill. It is also forbidden in many foreign countries through international law. He claims it actually works! His newly appointed Secretary of Defense James “Mad Dog” Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo disagree wholeheartedly.

I think the new mantra for him might very well be “Make America Sick Again” because that’s where we are headed.

Randy Hayes

Prescott Valley