Letter: Not my representative

I just read Liz Lester’s letter re: “Womens March.” I want her to know she is not representing me in DC today! I have also been Republican my entire life and also didn’t vote for Donald Trump, but after that the similarities stop. I do not want to be represented by her or our Arizona flag.

And to be giving money to Planned Parenthood is a joke. First of all, they don’t need her money. They already get your tax dollars annually of over $550 million. They also receive payments of $324,000 per year for the slaughter of 37 babies per hour. Plus, it’s been proven they sell their body parts for extra profit.

I know I’m too late to save you all from giving your hard earned money to help murder more babies but I’m sure I’m not alone telling you vehemently you are not representing me today but making me very ashamed.

Sherri Newcomb

Dewey