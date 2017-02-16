Letter: McNabb is so wrong

EDITOR:

His letter on Jan. 28 stated that “The sun is shrinking in size by 5 feet per hour, so in 100,000 years the sun would have been so large that nothing on earth could live, and in 20 million years the sun would have touched the earth.” How could this ever happen when the sun is shrinking in size? Duh! This is why I have left two of his seminars laughing on my way out the door. I have found many of his statements to be like this and are easily disputed by any second-year high school student. But God bless him for his persistence.

Frank Manus





Prescott Valley