KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Feb. 17

Ongoing

"Meeting the 4 O'Clock Train" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. The lure and lore of train travel to Prescott was a long-sought dream realized in 1882. This new exhibit chronicles the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. Featured highlight is a 20-ft-by-12-ft HO-scale model train depiction of early Prescott. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m., 938-445-3122.

“The World of Miniature” Exhibit, at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. A grand event of tiny proportions, bringing together artists who create miniature art. On display through March 25. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

Friday, Feb. 17

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Listen to a clarinet quartet; Doppler Quartet for piano, flutes and cello; and clarinet choir. Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

'80s & '90s Prom event at Push Co-op Studio, 690 Sixth St., in Prescott from 7 to 10 p.m. Live DJ, 1980s and '90s music, prizes and refreshments! 21 and older.

Big Top Broadway comes to the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St., at 7 p.m. The music of Broadway and the finesse of circus artists, sprinkled with Broadway/international talent, plus a live band. Highlights well-known Broadway show tunes as well as some little-known gems. Tickets: $22 / $25. 928-777-1370.

“Calendar Girls,” 7 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Celebrate Poetry Week, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E, Civic Circle. Read your own poetry or read a favorite from a book of poems. Free. 928-759-3040.

Prescott Railroad War of 1893, 2 p.m., February 18, Sharlot Hall Museum. Al Bates presents his research on the short-lived but intense war between competing railroad lines vying for dominance in Prescott and Arizona. Free lecture. 928-445-3122, 415 W. Gurley Street.

Saturday Night Talk Series, “When Loss Becomes Gift: Opening to Mystery,” at 7 p.m. Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Love the One You’re With – the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young folk rock perfection – one of the most enduring and influential partnerships in the history of music, at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St., at 7 p.m. Travel back in time to tunes like “Southern Cross,” “Just a Song Before I Go,” “Woodstock,” and “Teach Your Children.” We are “Helplessly Hoping” you’ll love this sweet sound as much as we do! 928-777-1370.

“Calendar Girls,” 7 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, Feb. 19

“Calendar Girls,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Prescott POPS Concert, “Meet Me at the Symphony,” 3 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. “Meet” many orchestral instruments and their music, including featured soloist Carl Rowe performing “Prayer of St. Gregory” by Alan Hovahaness. Tickets $25. Available online at prescottpops.com, by phone at 928-776-2000 or at the door.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Free Seminar: “Cooking 101 –Trifle” by chef from Brookdale Prescott, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Teen Chocolate Festival, 6 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Chocolate is everywhere! Discover a world of chocolate at our first-ever Teen Chocolate Festival. For teens, grades 6-12. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Professional Writers of Prescott Meeting: “All About Research,” 6 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Prescott resident Parker Anderson, author of several local history books, will detail the methods of historical research. Katherine, 928-864-8642, caccavalek@gmail.com; prescottwriters.com.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Genealogy Mentor Sessions, 1 and 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Get assistance with your genealogy research from a member of the Northern Arizona Genealogy Society. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

“Calendar Girls,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Friday, Feb. 24

Leather Workers Trade Show exhibition and vendor show 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center. In its fourth year in Prescott, it’s a chance to see what functional and artistic leatherwork is available with 56 vendors and 36 workshops, and more.

Friday Night Movie: “Sully,” 4 p.m., at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Based on true story of the pilot behind the “Miracle on the Hudson,” drama/biography, rated PG-13. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Oscar-nominated live-action short films, 6:30 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Yavapai College Film and Media Arts Program continues its pre-Oscar screenings, with a showing of this year’s live-action nominees. The films feature a broad range of themes and storytelling styles: Sing (dir. Kristof Deak) Hungary, 25 minutes; Silent Nights (dir. Aske Bang) Denmark, 30 minutes; Timecode (dir. Juanjo Gimenez Pena) Spain, 15 minutes; Ennemis Interieurs (dir. Selim Aazzazi) France, 28 minutes; La Femme et la TGV (dir. Timo von Gunten) Switzerland, 30 minutes. Tickets: $10 general admission and $5 for students from any school. www.ycpac.com.

Wine, Women & Song, an evening with Song of the Pines Chorus, 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial Event Center at Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1989 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott. Special guest quartets Ms. Cellaneous and Boomerang. Reception at 6:30, show at 7. Cast party after the performance. Admission includes two glasses of wine and light snacks; no-host bar available. Tickets: 530-927-7241 or email cynthiapolakbaker@gmail.com.

Literary Southwest Series: Geoff Dyer, 7 p.m. at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. (Susan N. Webb Community Room, Building 19, Room 147). Dyer, a novelist, essayist and literary critic will read from his work. An audience Q-and-A and book signing will follow the reading. Free, open to the public. Jim, 928-775-2295.

“Calendar Girls,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Leather Workers Trade Show exhibition and vendor show 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center. In its fourth year in Prescott, it’s a chance to see what functional and artistic leatherwork is available with 56 vendors and 36 workshops, and more.

“Calendar Girls,” 2 and 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Spaghetti dinner with raffle and door prizes, 5 to 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer in Prescott Valley. Hosted by American Legion Gary Streeter Post 108 Auxiliary, to raise money to sponsor candidates to Girls’ State in summer of 2017. Dinner is $10. Raffle for military statue; tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Call 928-759-9385 for tickets to the event.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Relive the era of “In the Mood” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo” with the most sought-after Big Band around. Tickets: $30 - $44. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Leather Workers Trade Show exhibition and vendor show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center. In its fourth year in Prescott, it’s a chance to see what functional and artistic leatherwork is available with 56 vendors and 36 workshops, and more.

“Calendar Girls,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Legends of the Celtic Harp performs at the Granite Peak UU Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., at 2 p.m. A musical journey into the heart of a legendary instrument, three of the premier Celtic harpers in the world, Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter, have created a dramatic ensemble that takes you deep into the myths, stories, magic and fabled history of this most captivating instrument. Tickets: general admission, $15; seniors, $12; students, $10; and a family of four, $30. brownpapertickets.com/event/2777536.