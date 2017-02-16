Half-ton concrete bird snatched from perch at chicken farm

Deputies think the 1000-pound chicken statue was taken sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday from the driveway of a farm west of Taylorsville N.C.

Photo courtesy of Alexander County Sheriff's Office

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 16, 2017 6 a.m.

    • TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Where do you hide a 1,000-pound chicken?

    That's what sheriff's deputies in Alexander County, North Carolina, are trying to figure out as they search for the concrete statue that disappeared from a farm west of Taylorsville over the weekend.

    While the chicken may be heavy, it's only 3 feet tall.

    Deputies think the statue was taken sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday from the driveway of the farm.

    Chief Deputy Tod Jones told the Hickory Daily Record (http://bit.ly/2l7Z6BF) the statue's base was found several miles away. Jones said the statue is valued at about $1,100.

    Alexander County is near Hickory, about 60 miles north of Charlotte.

