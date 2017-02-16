Free art classes for high school students

Area high school students eager to explore western heritage through diverse artistic expression have a golden opportunity through a partnership between the Mountain Artist Guild and Prescott Western Heritage Foundation.

The two organizations have joined forces to offer year-round western art classes on Saturday mornings – and the cost to students is just the love of art. The organizations will charge no fees.

The Prescott Western Heritage Foundation proposed the idea to the Guild and former guild President Janis Keeling said “we feel very blessed that Dennis Gallagher (president of the foundation) came into the gallery just as we were putting the final planning touches on our program for art classes for older teenagers,” said an organization news release.

“We were looking for support, and in walked Dennis looking to partner with us to provide free western art classes for high school students,” Keeling said in the release.

With this cost-sharing effort between the guild and the foundation, the organization leaders hope to have some student artists emerge from the classes such that they are eligible for future scholarships.

The partnership works such that the guild and the foundation alternate covering the costs for each semester.

Every year, the foundation awards scholarships to area high school students “who have the passion and the talent to preserve our heritage,” the release said.

“This can be accomplished through performing western music, creating western art, rodeo participation, writing and performing cowboy poetry, writing about the West, leather tooling and other crafts, which align with mission,” the release said.

The foundation has previously awarded scholarships to three talented musicians and two students who have excelled in rodeo events. To date, though, Gallagher noted in the release, the foundation has yet to have qualifying scholarship applicants who are western artists.

To assist with this project, the guild and foundation are seeking artists who may be willing to donate brushes, canvases, oil and acrylic paint, or any other extra materials they may be willing to provide.

Anyone interested in the art classes is encouraged to contact Janis Keeling at janisk1223@gmail.com. Obtain applications for the 2017 Western “Heritage Keeper” scholarships at www.VisitWesternHeritageCenter.org. The scholarships are available to all qualifying students in Yavapai County.