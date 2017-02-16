Free admission to Leather Workers Trade Show in Prescott

Working with leather as a 12-year-old gave Dusty Johnson something to do with his hands. He’s been at it for 60 years now, and it’s a profession, not a hobby.

Johnson, owner of Pleasant Valley Saddle Shop, returned to Prescott about four years ago and has been instrumental in bringing the Southwest Leather Workers Trade Show to town. The quality of work on display and for sale, and the tools and supplies is outstanding – enough to make him drool, he said. The primary draw for the public, however, is to see what top-of-the-line, quality leatherwork is all about.

Now in its fourth year at its Prescott location, the show offers a chance to see what functional and artistic leatherwork is available with 56 vendors and 36 workshops.

The exhibition and sale is open to the public with free admission. Workshops begin Thursday, Feb. 23; the exhibition and vendor show take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center.

Johnson said he is sponsoring, for the first time this year, the Emerging Saddlemaker Review with a $500 prize.

“It’s not a contest. It’s a chance for people to show what they can do without intimidation, without competing against highly experienced saddlemakers,” he said.

When students learn from books and DVDs, they don’t have the opportunity for much input, he added. At the show, three professional saddlemakers evaluate the work, judging separately and independently, on the saddle building and construction, the finish of the leather, and accuracy of the important parts. Only 5 points out of 100 are based on decoration.

Also showcased is the Leather Carving Contest that can include carving, stamping, coloring, antiquing and edging on a finished piece of leatherwork sized 8 inches by 8 inches.

Johnson’s parents both carved a little leather, but he has made saddles continuously for at least 50 years. “It kept my family fed through numerous businesses, a few of which were successful,” he said with a laugh.

One myth about making saddles, is that they have to fit the horse. Not true, Johnson said. In fact, he used a saddle built in 1902 by Frank Meanea for years.

“If you could fit a saddle to a horse, what do you do with the saddle after the horse dies? You take it behind the barn and shoot it?” he asked.

Johnson encourages the public to walk around, speak with the leather workers, watch the demonstrations, and enjoy the variety of amazing tools. Some of the finished goods will be for sale.

“Some people who did this in high school might say, ‘That was fun. I think I’ll get this and this, and do it again,’” he said, adding that beginner’s kits are available.