Editorial: Don’t rob public schools to fund political causes

Arizona is among the worst in the nation in funding public education and teacher pay.

Old news, true. It’s been that way for a long time. Every year great teachers leave this state because they can make more money elsewhere. Arizona voters continue to ask that our legislature fully fund education, knowing that schools are the linchpin to a strong society, with a highly-educated workforce that attracts good-paying jobs.

So why do our lawmakers continue to starve our school districts?

Part of the reason is politics and a few key legislators pushing a school choice agenda. On Wednesday, a report by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee said a proposed bill (SB1431) to funnel money to private and religious schools will cost the state an additional $13.9 million by 2020.

It will also allow parents of kindergartners to get vouchers for their children — even if they never had any intention of enrolling them in public schools and earn enough money to pay for private education — to claim a voucher. That will cost the state an additional $10.6 million, bringing the total cost by 2020 to $24.5 million.

Where do you think that money will come from?

Based on recent history, is anyone naïve enough to think the state lawmakers will increase funding to public schools while they have to come up with an additional $24.5 million to fund this school choice agenda?

Or is it more likely they will continue to cut funding from public schools?

Talk to any of the superintendents of local school districts and they’ll tell you stories about buses that should have been replaced years ago and text books that aren’t being bought because they need that money to repair buildings and make them safe.

Since Arizona already ranks among the bottom in aid it provides to its students, cutting more from public education to give to private and religious schools is unacceptable.

Private and religious schools have a tremendous history, educating some of our top minds. It would be great if more students could take advantage of that. But not at the expense of public schools, which also have a tremendous history of educating great minds.

The study that came out on Wednesday should put an end to this bill. Before our lawmakers try to figure out new ways to give taxpayer funds to private and religious schools, they need to fully fund where most Arizona families send their children, public schools.

And they should stop playing politics with our children’s education.

— The Daily Courier

