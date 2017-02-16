Column: Liberals have hysteria issues

As disputatious as our last national election was, the resulting protests, riots and outright frenzy of the left, pale in comparison. President Trump didn’t just hit the ground running, he is setting land speed records. The left wing, mainstream media, progressives, socialists and most liberals are so befuddled by the swiftness and depth of Trump’s rollback of the Obama “legacy” that their panic is manifested by their hysteria.

With every executive order, (countermanding those of President Obama), new policy pronouncement or Tweets, those from left of center display their apocalyptic fear. They have good reason to be afraid. If the Trump administration’s domestic, economic and trade policies create more jobs, double our economic growth and reduce our trade deficit, they will show how anemic and/or counterproductive Obama’s and the left’s socialistic dogmas really are. If Trump’s urban agenda begins to revitalize our inner cities and his educational choice ideas raise students’ learning abilities and test scores, it will prove how bankrupt the ideas of the governmental/educational complex are.

Every new Trump policy, executive order or political nominee brings a new round of protests, media counterattacks and anarchist mobilized riots. Let’s think this out for a minute. The left, which always accuses its opponents of being “intolerant,” either doesn’t know the meaning of the word or has bastardized the definition so as to make it meaningless. If someone is actually tolerant, it is very difficult to get that person upset. It is only when they are intolerant of the views of others that they protest, vilify, ridicule, riot or display other manifestations of hysteria. The left is currently exposing their intolerance of opposing views. Complaints from the progressive Democrats about the polarization in Washington show an astounding hypocrisy.

With about 320 million people in the US, there is a multitude of opinions on any given issue. Yet if one’s views are not the same as the progressives, voices from the left and the mainstream media echo the phrase, “That’s not who we are.” Really? If a majority of our people feel that, as an act of self defense, we should deport illegal aliens who commit crimes, and jail them for at least five years if they again illegally enter our country, then maybe that is “who we are.”

The far left’s delirium is evident in any number of issues. Of all of the rights we are guaranteed in our country, the right to vote is the one that enables us to impact which leaders, philosophies and policies will lead our nation, our states, our counties, cities and towns. Yet, those on the radical end of the political spectrum become frenetic when someone mentions requiring ID to vote or register to vote.

When someone even mentions voter fraud, the progressive banshees start screeching the Democrat talking points: “There is no evidence of voter fraud.” As Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet, they “doth protest too much, me thinks.” I wonder what the leftists would call the 2011 study by some professors at George Mason University and Old Dominion University who used extensive survey data to estimate that 6.4 percent of the nation’s non-citizens voted in 2008 and that 2.2 percent voted in 2010. I don’t suppose they would consider the list of 700 voter fraud convictions that the Heritage Foundation possesses is evidence either. Would ACORN registering to vote Mickey Mouse and other cartoon characters be evidence?

Despite the no evidence claim, why would anyone oppose an investigation of voter fraud? One would think that if there really is no evidence, that those who really believe there is no fraud, would be begging for a probe to prove their point. In reality, they fear that the results will show massive fraud, both in registration and voting. Hopefully, the investigators will take an especially close look into areas where the elected officials of both parties are most ardent in their opposition to voter fraud inquiries.

The most public frenzied response by those fearing the Trump presidency has been reserved for his temporary travel ban by seven unstable Middle Eastern and African countries. From the reaction, one would think that President Trump had just initiated a modern-day Holocaust. Indeed, that seems to be the impression the left intends to portray with their many lame comparisons of Trump to Hitler. Their arguments against the temporary ban are as scurrilous as they are illogical. The Democrats proffer the theory, that they claim as factual, that this ban will make us less safe because it will help ISIS recruit more Jihadists. No one in his right mind could believe that a short-lived ban from seven unstable countries puts our people in more danger than letting thousands of unvetted “refugees” into the U.S.

Even more unreasonable is the disloyal opposition’s crocodile tears showing that they see this partial prohibition as morally equivalent to a human rights atrocity. There is no moral equivalency between this policy and the terrorist acts committed by Jihadists. Feigned outrage for the 7-year-old who was held in London for a few hours because of President Trump’s executive order is ludicrous when compared to the death and maiming of the little boy and other victims killed and injured at the Boston Marathon, or those victims in Orlando, or San Bernadino.

The progressives’, leftists’ and Democrats’ hysteria appears to be justified. When Trump succeeds, their theories, policies and legacy of the last eight years will be left smoldering on the “ash heap of history,” to quote another great president.

Buz Williams is a retired Long Beach, California, police officer who has lived in Prescott since 2004.