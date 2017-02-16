'Calendar Girls' brings laughs, tears

The success of a play like “Calendar Girls” rests on many attributes, not the least of which is good taste. Prudish sort that I am, I was happy (and relieved) that director Catherine Miller Hahn devised such clever and tasteful ways to treat the play’s semi-nudity. Sensibilities intact, I was free to experience the production’s abundant emotional impact, ponder its universal life lessons and appreciate its exceptionally likable characters.

Based on a true story, “Calendar Girls,” by playwright Tim Firth, takes us into the lives of six members of the local chapter of the WI (Women’s Institute) in Knapeley, an English town in Yorkshire.

The play’s first order of business is to establish an enviable love and chemistry between Annie (Linda Fine) and her husband, John (Ed Gates). It does so in spades! But just in time for John, whom everyone adores, to be tragically diagnosed with terminal leukemia, from which he dies a few months later. Annie’s pain, and that of the other women, is palpable.

Robyn Allen stars as Chris, Annie’s close friend and primary support system. In their grief, the two women devise a rather bold plan to honor John’s memory while raising money to buy a settee for the cancer wing of the local hospital. Here is where things get interesting. Instead of designing the coming year’s charitable calendar project around a more usual topic such as gardening or quilting, Chris and Annie conspire to persuade the other women of the WI chapter to pose nude for an “alternative” calendar. Suffice it to say, the other four women’s reactions to this scheme run the gamut.

After much turmoil, extroverted but guilt-ridden single mom Cora (Janelle Devin) agrees to participate. Sensible and wise Jessie (Liz Riley) signs on without too much angst. Celia, played by the expressive Ashly Lawler, hems and haws over her allegedly misunderstood reputation for dressing “suggestively,” but in the end can’t say no.

It is Ruth, played with an understated and thoroughly compelling sensitivity by Melanie Snyder, who can’t bring herself to join in. Her character also quietly steals the show.

Near the end of the first act the entertaining photo session, featuring thankfully no-nonsense photographer Lawrence (Loring Snyder), highlights the play. The scene is truly great fun!

The slightly protracted second act deals with WI’s main headquarters’ disapproval of the calendar, the unexpected popularity and notoriety of the women, and the project’s success in achieving its goal of helping the hospital’s cancer center. It also reveals further insights into the women’s personal stories.

The play ends with a most inspiring dance by the six women as children while their adult selves look on. It will make you cry.

The part of Chris’s husband, Rod, fares well in the hands of Kevin Nissen. Marnie Uhl does a fine job in the role of the insensitive Marie. Arlene Minuskin shines as a chapter meeting’s ridiculous guest speaker, and sobers up for the role of the staid Lady Cravenshire. Ron Bowen portrays stereotypical American TV director Liam. And Carie Hughes plays adulteress and make-up artist Elaine, as well as the part of the dance teacher. The six adorable young dancing girls are Cassidy Blake, Shelby Blake, Tatum Calhoun, Georgia Harrington, Hannah Kooiman, and Mia Sapecky. Wonderful northern England – almost Scottish – accents were trained by dialect coach Marnie Devereux.

With nonstop humor, and a bird’s-eye view into each woman’s personal circumstances, this production capitalizes on every opportunity to elicit emotion and laughter from its audience.

This captivating production is well-acted and beautifully directed. Surprises abound, as do continuous laughs. “Calendar Girls” is a bumpy ride through the uneven familiarity of real life in all its humanity.

“Calendar Girls” continues on the Mainstage at Prescott Center for the Arts Theatre, 208 N. Marina St. in downtown Prescott, through Feb. 26. Evening performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 19 and 26, at 2 p.m. Tickets for evening performances are $22; matinees are $18. For tickets, call the box office at 928-445-3286. For online information, visit the PCA website at pca-az.net.