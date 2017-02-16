Big Top Broadway comes to Elks Theatre Friday, Feb. 17

What happens when you combine the music of Broadway with the finesse of circus artists, sprinkle in Broadway/international talent, and add in a live band?

Head to the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb.17, at 7 p.m. to find out.



The performance is called Big Top Broadway. It features Broadway show tunes augmented with visual interpretations by aerialists, acrobats, jugglers and contortionists. A live band, led by show co-creator Khris Dodge, will accompany the ensemble.

Providing much of the vocal power are Broadway (“Chicago,” “Beauty and the Beast”) and

TV (“Trading Spaces,” “Home Made Simple”) star Paige Davis, and international performer

Walter Belcher.

“We are thrilled to have Paige join the cast of Big Top Broadway,” Dodge said. “She’s going to do her signature song from ‘Chicago’ – ‘Roxie’ – and I fully expect it to bring down the house. Paige has extensive dance experience, and we are going to take full advantage of that.”

“Walter is a dynamic performer and has close to a five-octave range – people have said that they would listen to him sing the phone book. Plus, there’s so much activity on stage, and the magic of live performance makes every show its own, unique experience … also, you can’t miss out on the opportunity to see someone hang upside-down from a silk and play trombone at the same time!”

Tickets can be purchased by going to www.PrescottElksTheater.com or by calling 928-777-1370. Prices range from $22-$30.