Same-time extraction, implant has benefits for some

Dear Dr. Rick Farnsworth, D.D.S.: I have a tooth that needs to be extracted and would like to know “Can a dental implant be placed at the same time the tooth is removed?

Answer: Many people have that same question as they would like to spend as little time in the dental chair as possible. We understand this concern and the additional benefits of providing both procedures at the same time. To determine whether you are a good candidate to have an extraction and immediate implant placement during one office visit your dentist will perform an exam to diagnose whether you have healthy gums, if gum infection is present, and if there is sufficient bone support for implant placement.



What is the condition of your gum tissue?

Your dentist will assess the condition of the periodontium or gum tissue and whether or not infection is present. If there are signs of active periodontal disease, that condition should be addressed prior to surgery in order to allow for full integration of the implant. Oftentimes, this requires a more extensive type of periodontal treatment in order to restore the gums to a healthy state. If infection is present, the source of the infection will need to be removed, which often includes the tooth and the area debrided. Then, a bone graft is placed and allowed to return to a healthy state prior to implant placement.

Will your bone support be adequate?

Your dentist will determine how much bone support will remain after the tooth is removed. If there is not sufficient bone support, a bone grafting procedure can be done to insure a proper foundation for the implant and restoration that attaches to the implant. An atraumatic extraction is beneficial to preserve the surrounding bone structure.

What are the benefits?

If both your gum tissue is healthy without infection and it is determined your bone support will be adequate after the tooth extraction, you will likely be a good candidate for an extraction with an immediate implant placement. Benefits include reduced overall treatment times and undergoing fewer surgical procedures. An additional benefit includes more natural looking crowns and is attributed to the fact that the crestal bone or bone nearest the gums is supported, which is of great importance in aesthetic areas. Also, the surrounding gingival contours will be supported by the crestal bone and implant, contributing to a more natural looking crown. Ultimately, we make every attempt to preserve the surrounding hard and soft tissue architecture by using techniques that allow for an atraumatic extraction and augmenting with bone grafting when necessary. Be sure your dentist provides a well-developed pre-surgical plan as it is essential for proper execution of any procedure that involves replacing damaged or missing teeth with an implant supported restoration.

