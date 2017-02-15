Obituary: Rosalie S. Jacquez

Rosalie S. Jacquez, age 91, of Prescott, Arizona died Friday Feb. 10, 2017, in Prescott. She was born June 2, 1925 in Superior, Arizona.

Rosalie Jacquez, affectionately known as Chalie and Nana Rosie, was a resident of Prescott for 61 years.

She retired from the Prescott Unified School District in the 1980s as a baker, where she is fondly remembered for her baked brownies, cinnamon rolls, and hamburger buns that came out of the district kitchen.

Everyone loved coming to visit Rosalie as laughter and good food was always plentiful in Nana Rosie’s home kitchen. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away peacefully in her own home.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years in marriage, Patrick P. Jacquez; four siblings, Jesus Saenz, Consuelo Rangel, Vickie Garcia, and Ricardo Saenz; five children, Victoria Jacquez, Mary Helen Robinson, Erlinda Evans, Pat Jacquez, and Robert (Trini) Jacquez; four grandchildren, Jennifer Golleher, Johanna Shepherd, Vanessa Evans, and Eric Evans; and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be a Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave. Prescott, Ariz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott, Ariz. Burial will be at Heritage Memorial Park, Dewey, Ariz. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Rosalie’s online guest book.

