Obituary: Marianna (Sweeney) Hobbs

Marianna (Sweeney) Hobbs, age 92, born in Oak Park, Illinois, on May 7, 1924, passed away on Feb. 9, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Douglas Hobbs. Marianna and her husband moved from Tucson, Ariz., to Chino Valley, Ariz., in 2002. Prior to living in Tucson, they lived in Sierra Vista, Ariz. since the late 1950s.

Marianna is survived by her only child, Bill Hobbs and his wife, Brenda, Granddaughter Stacy Hobbs and Grandson Ryan Hobbs and his wife Melissa, and five Great Grandchildren: Meagan, Baylee, Brendan, Garrett and Brynlee. She will be greatly missed by all her family.

A family service will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery where she will be interred next to the love of her life, her husband ‘Doug.’

