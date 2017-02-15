Obituary: Cynthia M. Bermudez

Cynthia M. Bermudez, formerly of Mesa, Ariz. passed away on Feb. 7, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Cynthia was born on Aug. 21, 1976, to Julio J. Munoz and Lupe Bermudez-Bedolla.

She is survived by her children Oscar, Angelica, Kristen, Marisa; four grand-children; mother Lupe; sisters Monica Munoz and Stephanie Rawlins; brother Thomas Munoz; and boyfriend Juan

Garcia. She was greeted in heaven by her father Julio and sister Lisa.

A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at St. Germaine Church, 7997 East Dana Drive, Prescott Valley, Ariz. Following the service, a gathering of family and friends will be at 3622 Prescott East Highway, Prescott Valley, Ariz.

The family would like to thank Granite Mountain Hospice for their care and support.

