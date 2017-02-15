Man arrested by SWAT on weapons charges

PRESCOTT VALLEY — A man who allegedly fired a gun inside a building and refused to surrender to police when they located him in a house on Saturday, Feb. 11, was taken into custody by the SWAT team and faces weapons charges, a PVPD spokesman said.

Police were dispatched to a report of a man being dragged behind a white pickup truck, and shots fired, in the 3100 block of Tani Road at about 4:30 p.m., said Sgt. Jason Kaufman.

When they arrived, police identified the suspect as Matthew Patrick Curl, 41, but he was no longer there.

They spoke with the man who was reportedly dragged, but he did not give police a statement and told them he did not want to be a victim, despite “obvious road rash on his body,” Kaufman said.

Officers secured a house on Tani Road, and while inside, spotted spent shell casing on the floor and a hole in the ceiling. They went upstairs to check on the welfare of the upstairs residents, but found the place vacant.

Police went to Curl’s address and found the pickup, but he was not there.

He was eventually located at a residence in the 3200 block of Bumble Bee Drive.

After a short standoff with police, he was taken into custody by the PVPD’s SWAT team, Kaufman said,

Curl was booked into the Camp Verde jail on weapons misconduct charges and for discharging a weapon within city limits.