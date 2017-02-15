Column: Entering the abyss of kindergarten choices

Our oldest son A.J. just turned 5 last week, meaning that come August, he’ll likely be enrolled in a local kindergarten class.

It seems like yesterday we were putting him in the crib for the first time, or watching him learn to walk across the room carrying couch pillows to break his fall.

This is an entirely new world for my wife and I, one that calls for due diligence and patience, at least until that first February enrollment deadline. Then it’s officially panic time!

Relax district administrators, school is six months away! I mean, A.J. may be 4 inches taller and wearing size 10 shoe by then.

A.J. has spent time over the past two years in Head Start programs, mostly because he was diagnosed with a mild sensory processing disorder, and had a speech delay.

Yes, folks. That’s a thing now. And it’s real. In fact, I believe I have the same disorder, except it wasn’t known to the medical community in the 1980s. I’ve learned how to cope, though.

For example, as a baby, A.J. would scream when placed on grass, or cry when someone would sneeze, even if they were on the other side of the house. He has OCD tendencies, like he can’t eat if even a speck of ketchup gets on his hands.

He’s never passed a hearing test in one ear, which is a good explanation as to why his speech delay came about. But since he was diagnosed, and began receiving speech therapy, he’s done unbelievable well, to the point where his current teachers say he’ll be ready for kindergarten at the appropriate age.

Bravo, young man!

With several elementary schools to choose from not only in Prescott, but the Prescott Valley area, we’ve been researching to pick the very best for our son. It’s important he continue his speech therapy, and have the best chance to succeed in a scary environment.

My wife and I would love to hear from those parents out there that have experience with the local elementary schools, especially the kindergarten classes. And if you’re a teacher, feel free to write us as well. You can send us a note by email at: bbergner@prescottaz.com. I may even post a few responses in my next column.

Until next time!

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is an associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.