Bradshaw girls no match for Shadow Mtn. in first round at state

Competing in the program’s first state playoff game in three years on Tuesday night, Feb. 14, Bradshaw Mountain’s girls’ basketball team couldn’t keep up with Shadow Mountain, falling 53-18.

In the opening round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Class 4A State Championships in Phoenix, the No. 10-seeded Bears were eliminated from the postseason by the No. 7-seeded Matadors.

Senior swing Haley Young paced Bradshaw offensively with nine points.

“We played a very good team,” Bears coach Rick Haltom said of Shadow Mountain. “I’m extremely proud of these [Bradshaw] girls, especially the seniors.

“This team gave me everything that I asked.”

The Bears, who hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2014, struggled with the Matadors’ suffocating man-to-man defense. Shadow’s fleet-footed guards made several steals, which led to easy transition points.

“They push the ball at every opportunity, and we couldn’t get back on defense,” Haltom added.

Bradshaw ended its season with a 12-7 overall record in power-point games. Shadow improved to 14-5.

Next up

The Matadors move on to the state quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at second-seeded Seton Catholic Prep in Chandler.

