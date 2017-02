Chili’s is sponsoring a fundraiser for Miss Kitty’s Cat House from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 22 at Chili’s, 7281 E. Pav Way, Prescott Valley. Just tell your server you are there for the fundraiser and Chili’s will donate 20 percent of the event day sales back to Miss Kitty’s. For more information, call 928-775-6918.