Roughrider men, women sweep doubleheaders on Tuesday

The Roughrider baseball team swept a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, in Mesa over Benedictine University, 8-6 and 10-4. Yavapai improves 9-5 on the year.

In the first game, the Roughriders took an early lead as they scored 1 in the first inning on a triple by Jaxxon Fagg and two in the second inning on two singles and three walks. Benedictine put two runs on the board in their half of the third inning an YC responded with three runs in the top of the fourth. However, the opponent answered with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Roughriders scored one in the fifth inning and Benedictine scored two in the bottom of the fifth. Yavapai put an insurance run on in the top of the seventh.

Offensively, Carlos Viera and Jed Fagg each had two hits. Dylan Enwiller knocked in two runs.

YC overcame an early 2-0 deficit scoring 10 runs to take the second game. Dallas Tessar, Over Torres, RJ Cordeiro and Matt Mendibles each had two hits with Mendibles knocking in two runs. Enwiller had two RBI’s.

Five pitchers combined for the victory.

YC begins ACCAC play on Friday, Feb. 17, at South Mountain Community College. The doubleheader has been changed from Saturday in anticipation of rainy weather. The games will begin at noon.

Softball

The Roughrider softball team swept an ACCAC doubleheader Tuesday afternoon over Glendale Community College in Glendale, 10-8 and 15-2. YC is now 13-2 on the season and 9-1 in conference action.

In the opener, YC took an early 4-0 lead but Glendale took the lead by scoring 5 runs in the third inning. After a scoreless fourth inning, Yavapai regained the lead with five runs in the fifth inning aided by a pair of home runs from Andrea Sotelo and Jaydee Boursaw. Yavapai added a run in the sixth inning and Glendale closed the gap with three in their half of the sixth inning. Amy Robinson threw a perfect seventh inning for the save.

Raelynn Rios, Karissa Pena, Jaydee Boursaw and Shayna Ige each had two hits. Andrea Sotelo knocked in three runs.

The Roughrider offense erupted in the second game putting 3 runs on the board in the 2nd inning, 5 in the 3rd inning and 7 in the fourth inning. Kalee Mabray crushed two home runs and had 6 RBI’s to lead the Roughider offense. Raelynn Rios and Jaydee Boursaw each had two hits.

Kiana Spencer went the distance scattering 7 hits while striking out 5.

YC continues conference play on Saturday, Feb. 18, hosting Mesa Community College. The twinbill will start at noon.