Pet Focus: Circle L Pet of the Week - Danica

My name is Danica, I came all the way from Gallup, N.M., from a hoarding situation, with my siblings. They have all found their forever homes, and now I would really like to find mine. I am now about 7 months old, still a puppy, so I will need puppy training. I do use a dog door, but can still find myself getting into a little mischief. Life wasn’t great where I was before, and now it has become very nice. I was extremely shy and scared when we all arrived at Circle L Ranch, wasn’t sure how we would be treated, but soon found that there are good people here and they love us. I am learning to walk on a leash, which I think is great fun because I get treats if I do good. I am still going to be a little shy when I first meet you, but given the time and patience I will be your best friend. So if you are looking for a new member in your family please call Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue at 928-273-7005, and ask if Danica can meet you.