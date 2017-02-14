Obituary: Robert “Bob” A. Swatzell

Robert “Bob” A. Swatzell, age 74, of Dewey, Ariz., passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Cottonwood, Ariz., at the Valley View Hospice Center, from congestive heart failure.

He leaves his mother, Rebecca “Green” Swatzell age 94; his three daughters, Penny S. Miller, Patricia A. Marshall, and Rebecca L, Stone; sons-in-law, Jeff Miller, Rick Marshall, and Robert Stone; his brother, Jimmy; and sister-in-law, Diane Swatzell; his nine grandchildren, Jeffrey Miller Jr., Jennifer Marshall, Alisha Tromp, Megan Fenton, Christopher Miller, Bobby Marshall, Lorena Stone, Morgan Stone and Jacob Stone; and his eight great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Gabe, Killian, Aiden, Tessa, Guy Jr., Grace and Ryan—along with countless cousins, nieces and nephews.

Born in Graves County, Kentucky, on Jan. 17, 1943, to Wilton Artell and Rebecca “Green” Swatzell, Bob was raised in Mayfield, Kentucky, until his family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, when he was 15 years old. Outside of a brief move to Washington State, he remained in Arizona until his passing.

A retired engineer for Honeywell Aerospace Company, Bob loved to garden and work in his mini orchard of fruit trees.

The family will hold a private gathering.

Arrangements by Bueler Funeral Homes in Camp Verde.

Information provided by survivors.