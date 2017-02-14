Obituary: Robert (Bob) L. Jackson

Robert (Bob) L. Jackson was born in Wickenburg, Arizona, to Leonard (Rusty) and Frances (Billie) Jackson.

The family spent time working and traveling most of Arizona. Bob developed a strong connection to the natural beauty of our mountains, deserts, plants and mostly the animals.

It was no surprise that after graduation from Mayer High School in Arizona at the age of 16, Bob went to work on a drill rig. His work for different drilling companies, including Anaconda Mining, took him to several states and countries, such as Montana, Alaska, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and Canada.

By 1973 Bob decided he wanted to start his own business and thus began BJ Drilling Company, Inc., located in Benson, Arizona. He intended to include his family in his business plan and set out to be the best in his industry.

When Arizona started to realize the water of our state needed protection, Bob helped develop some of the regulations for the Arizona Department of Water Resources. Water well drillers needed a license and Bob was proud to hold driller license number 25 till his last day. He was determined to continue drilling and did so while he taught many others in the industry.

His kindness, knowledge and expertise will be missed by many, but Bob put a plan in place for the company to continue indefinitely.



He is survived by his wife Norma; mother-in-law, Luzetta Malene (Grandma Lu); daughters, Rebecca Jackson and Cathy Cloin; son, Thayer (TC) Jackson; stepdaughter, Tammy Kastre; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Evergreen Mortuary, North Oracle and West Miracle Mile, Tucson, AZ 85705. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contribution might be made to the Humane Society of South Arizona, 3450 N. Kelvin Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716

